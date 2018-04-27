Art of Magic FDOI date, location revealed

May 15, 2018, 6 AM

Five United States The Art of Magic forever stamps.

By Molly Goad

The city that dubs itself “The Entertainment Capital of the World” will host a first-day ceremony for five new United States stamps celebrating magic and illusion.

The U.S. Postal Service has announced the event will take place Aug. 7 in Las Vegas, Nev. Ceremony details, including a list of participants, have not been announced.

The pane of 20 forever stamps contains digital illustrations of “five classic tricks magicians use to amaze and delight audiences: a rabbit in a hat (production), a fortune teller using a crystal ball (prediction), a woman floating in the air (levitation), an empty bird cage (vanishing), and a bird emerging from a flower (transformation).”

Each design includes the inscription, “The Art of Magic.”

