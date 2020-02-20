Maine Philatelic Society resumes after hiatus

Jan 6, 2022, 2 PM

Collectors interested in the philately of Maine, the Pine Tree state, are encouraged to join the Maine Philatelic Society. The state flag of Maine is shown on this 13¢ stamp (Scott 1655), part of the 1976 American Bicentennial issue.

By David Hartwig

The Maine Philatelic Society is resuming activities after a brief hiatus.

“There has been interest among some of the former officers to get reorganized,” said Everett L. Parker, former president of the Maine Philatelic Society and editor of its quarterly journal.

The society is offering free membership as a special incentive for anyone interested in joining.

New members will also receive free copies of the quarterly journal, the Maine Philatelist, through 2022.

Parker said that the journal “will concentrate on postal history of the Pine Tree State as well as more contemporary articles and columns.”

The journal is accepting both researched and anecdotal articles about Maine postal history, Parker added.

Parker will resume his roles as president and editor. Rob Washburn will serve as vice president, Kelvin Kindahl as secretary and Rick Stambaugh as treasurer.

Those interested in joining or submitting articles can contact Everett L. Parker by email at everettparker1245@gmail.com or by mail at 207 Corinth Road, Hudson, ME 04449.

