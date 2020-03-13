Maine Statehood stamp dedication scheduled for Sept. 27

Apr 13, 2020, 12 PM

A dedication ceremony for the Maine Statehood stamp is scheduled for Sept. 27 in Augusta, Maine. The March 15 official first-day ceremony was postponed because of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

By Linn’s Staff

A dedication ceremony for the United States Maine Statehood commemorative forever stamp is scheduled to take place Sept. 27 at the Augusta Armory, 179 Western Ave., Augusta, Maine.

The dedication ceremony will be part of the Maine Bicentennial Commission’s official celebration of the 200th anniversary of Maine statehood.

The program will feature the Maine Army National Guard color guard, a land recognition with Maulian Dana of the Penobscot Nation, a review of Maine’s story with state historian Earle Shettleworth, reflections from the state’s poet laureate Stuart Kestenbaum, and addresses from Maine’s Congressional delegation.

Also scheduled are performances by the combined Bicentennial Choir and Bangor Symphony Orchestra, which will debut a specially commissioned piece by Colin Britt, So Also We Sing: A Maine Trilogy.

The Maine Statehood stamp was originally scheduled to be officially issued on March 15, but that first-day ceremony was postponed because of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

Linn’s reported March 13 that the cancellation notice came March 12 after Maine Gov. Janet T. Mills urged the public to cease holding “non-essential indoor gatherings of 250 or more people” in an effort to slow spread of the disease.

Despite the postponement of the ceremony, the U.S. Postal Service placed the Maine Statehood stamp on sale at post offices beginning Monday, March 16.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter