Make plans now to attend Canada international show

Dec 28, 2021, 1 PM

The Capex 22 stamp show will take place June 9-12 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

Looking at the Jan. 10 cover date of this edition of Linn’s, I was reminded that the upcoming largest international stamp show in North America for 2022 is only five months away.

Capex 22 will take place June 9-12, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. The venue is located in Toronto’s downtown entertainment district near CN Tower and Toronto’s Union Station.

The show will be held under the patronage of the Federacion Interamericana de Filatelia (FIAF) and the recognition of the Federation Internationale de Philatelie (the International Federation of Philately, or FIP).

The Royal Philatelic Society of Canada, the Canadian federation member of the FIP and FIAF, will host the four-day international show.

The show’s website recently posted an updated listing of the 86 stamp dealers who will be participating.

According to the website, the dealers are from Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Australia and China.

Amos Media Co. will have a booth at the show to highlight digital editions of Linn’s Stamp News and the Scott catalogs.

Canada Post will have a booth at the show. In a December press release, Canada Post said that its Vintage Travel Posters commemorative stamps will be launched at Capex 22.

Make plans now for what is sure to be a memorable stamp event in Canada’s philatelic history.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter