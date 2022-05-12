Many collectors seek U.S. Sunflower stamp booklet

Jun 22, 2022, 12 PM

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

The United States has been issuing definitive stamps in booklet format since 1900. Many U.S. collectors are interested in collecting intact mint booklets. Booklet stamps have their own section in the Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers.

On Aug. 15, 2008, the U.S. Postal Service issued a 42¢ Sunflower definitive stamp in booklet panes of 20 (Scott 4347a). The stamp was designed by Derry Noyes and printed by Ashton Potter (USA) Ltd.

The self-adhesive stamp is tagged and has 11¼ by 10¾ serpentine die cuts on two or three sides. The double-sided booklet pane has eight stamps, plus a label on the cover side, and 12 stamps on the other side.

We previously tipped this booklet pane in the Stamp Market Tips column in the March 26, 2018, issue of Linn’s, and it is still in strong demand.

The Scott U.S. Specialized catalog values the intact mint booklet at $17.

Many collectors missed this booklet when it was issued and are now looking for it. Dealers are paying up to $14 for it. The mint booklet pane of 20 is well worth up to full Scott U.S. Specialized catalog value.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter