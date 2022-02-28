March 14 first-day ceremony for Mountain Flora stamps in Jackson, Wyo.

Mar 10, 2022, 9 AM

A first-day ceremony is planned in Jackson, Wyo., for the four 2022 Mountain Flora stamps to be issued March 14. The official first-day postmark is from nearby Alpine, Wyo.

By Jay Bigalke

A first-day ceremony for the four United States nondenominated (58¢) Mountain Flora forever stamps will be held March 14 at 10 a.m. Mountain Standard Time at the Jackson, Wyo., main post office at 1070 Maple Way.

The official first-day cancellation for the stamps will be from Alpine, Wyo., which is located approximately 35 miles from the ceremony location.

The first-day ceremony is being organized by local post officials and is open to the public.

The dedicating official for the event is Shawn Moore, manager of post office operations overseeing all of the delivery and retail post offices in Wyoming for the U.S. Postal Service.

The USPS is issuing the Mountain Flora stamps in double-sided panes (booklets) of 20 and coil rolls of 3,000 and 10,000.

The four stamps show a purple pasqueflower, orange red wood lily, bright yellow alpine buttercup and dark pink Woods’ rose. The artwork for the stamps is based on hand-drawn illustrations of mountain flowers by Lili Arnold.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter