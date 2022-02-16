March 15 Kelleher sale features Levy U.S. collection

Feb 24, 2022, 3 PM

Kelleher is offering this attractive Civil War Union patriotic cover from the Levy collection. The allegorical elements of the colorful allover design, which includes a bald eagle and snakes, are described on the back of the cover.

A highlight of Daniel F. Kelleher Auctions’ March 15 sale of the Richard M. Levy collection of United States stamps and covers is this 1894 $5 dark green John Marshall stamp with a graded superb-98 expertizing certificate from Professional Stamp Experts.

By Charles Snee

On March 15, Daniel F. Kelleher Auctions will present the Richard M. Levy collection of quality United States stamps and postal history at its gallery in Danbury, Conn.

In the introduction to the sale catalog, Kelleher co-chairman David Coogle describes how Levy brought focus and passion to his collection.

“In some cases, we are touched or moved by what was accomplished and the familiar threads that are present. The Richard M. Levy collection did so in a special way,” Coogle wrote.

“A modest yet successful professional, Richard went to great pains to acquire the very best available within his criteria; the pleasing ‘visual vivacity’ that the presentation of his collection provided was, indeed, overwhelming.”

Levy’s eye for acquiring stamps in exceptional condition is evident throughout the collection.

An outstanding example is an unused (lightly hinged) 1894 $5 dark green John Marshall stamp (Scott 263) that Kelleher describes as “destined for a collection of distinction.”

A 2017 expertizing certificate from Professional Stamp Experts assigned the lofty grade of superb-98 to the stamp.

Kelleher estimates this marvelous $5 John Marshall at $15,000 to $20,000 and is offering it with an opening bid of $7,500.

One of the more desirable Civil War Union patriotic covers up for bids features an allover design described on the back of the cover (not shown) as “The destruction of the Snake of South Carolina, Nullification and Secession, and all her progeny by the National Bird.”

Although the cover has some edge wear and rounded corners, Kelleher says that “the colors of this Patriotic are absolutely undimmed.”

A 3¢ rose George Washington stamp (Scott 65) was used to send the cover from West Troy, N.Y., to Fortress Monroe, Va.

Against an estimate of $3,000 to $4,000, Kelleher lists this splendid Civil War Union patriotic cover with a $1,500 opening bid.

Kelleher has prepared a single catalog for the Richard M. Levy collection. It is available for viewing and download on the firm’s website, with online bidding options available on Stamp Auction Network.

For additional information, contact Daniel F. Kelleher Auctions, 22 Shelter Rock Lane, Unit 53, Danbury, CT 06810.

