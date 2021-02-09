March cartoon contest calls for some horse talk

Feb 18, 2021, 9 AM

The cartoon caption contest image for March is the Two Horses forever stamp from the 2020 Winter Scenes set of 10. Entries must be received by March 26 for a chance to win a prize.

U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner

The Winter Scenes booklet of 10 stamps issued Oct. 16, 2020 (Scott 5532-5541), contains a perfect stamp for the March cartoon caption contest.

The stamp (Scott 5541) shows two horses pulling a sleigh. One horse seems to be talking to the other. Those of a certain age may think that perhaps Mr. Ed was drafted as a model for this stamp.

In any case, you are invited to put words in the mouth of the talking horse. You can discuss the lot of the working horse, philately, the general state of society, some aspect of the U.S. Postal Service, or anything else that occurs to you.

Entries with a touch of humor or irony stand the best chance of winning the contest.

There will be two prizes given to the winners: one for the best philatelic line and one for the best nonphilatelic line.

Put your entry (or entries) on a postcard if possible and send it to me, John Hotchner, Cartoon Contest, Box 1125, Falls Church, VA 22041-0125; or email it to jmhstamp@verizon.net. If you send an email, it is essential that you include your postal mailing address.

For each winner, the prize will be a 13-week subscription to Linn’s (a new subscription or an extension). Entries must reach me no later than March 26.

