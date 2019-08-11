March Party 2020 exhibitor’s prospectus available

Oct 27, 2019, 9 AM

The Garfield-Perry Stamp Club will host its 130th March Party stamp exhibition, the largest annual event in Ohio for stamp and postal history collectors, March 6-8, 2020, at the Holiday Inn Cleveland-Strongsville, 15471 Royalton Road, Strongsville, Ohio.

The exhibitor’s prospectus for March Party 2020 is available online. Interested exhibitors should contact Greg Shoults at coilcollector@hotmail.com for more information.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission and parking are free.

The bourse (sales area) will include 40 dealers offering a wide range of philatelic material available for sale, including stamps, covers, postcards, and related literature and supplies.

As a World Series of Philately show, the multiframe grand award winner at March Party 2020 will be eligible to compete in the Champion of Champions exhibition at the Great American Stamp Show in Hartford, Conn., Aug. 20-23, 2020.

The March Party 2020 single-frame grand award winner will be eligible for the single-frame championship at the Chicagopex show in Chicago Nov. 20-22, 2020.

March Party 2020 will host the annual meeting of the United States Philatelic Classics Society, and many society members are expected to exhibit.

For a detailed schedule, visit the show website.

