US Stamps
March Party 2022 exhibitor’s prospectus available
By Linn’s Staff
The Garfield-Perry Stamp Club will host its 132nd March Party stamp exhibition March 18-20, 2022, at the Best Western Plus, 15471 Royalton Road, Strongsville, Ohio.
The exhibitor’s prospectus for March Party is available online. Interested exhibitors should contact Greg Shoults by email at coilcollector@hotmail.com.
March Party 2022 will host meetings of the Civil War Philatelic Society and the Society for Czechoslovak Philately. Visit the club’s website for updates and details.
