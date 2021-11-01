March Party 2022 exhibitor’s prospectus available

Nov 17, 2021, 10 AM

By Linn’s Staff

The Garfield-Perry Stamp Club will host its 132nd March Party stamp exhibition March 18-20, 2022, at the Best Western Plus, 15471 Royalton Road, Strongsville, Ohio.

The exhibitor’s prospectus for March Party is available online. Interested exhibitors should contact Greg Shoults by email at coilcollector@hotmail.com.

March Party 2022 will host meetings of the Civil War Philatelic Society and the Society for Czechoslovak Philately. Visit the club’s website for updates and details.

