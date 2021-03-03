March Party show April 9-11 near Cleveland

Mar 4, 2021, 1 PM

The 131st annual March Party show of the Garfield-Perry Stamp Club is scheduled to take place April 9-11 in Strongsville, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland.

The show will be held at the Holiday Inn Cleveland-Strongsville, 15471 Royalton Road. Show hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission and parking will be free.

Club members are making plans for what traditionally is Ohio’s largest stamp show, but with some changes in the popular event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are taking precautions and following public health guidance to make sure people remain safe while enjoying some of the traditional activities of the March Party,” show chairman Rocco Caponi said.

Caponi said 33 dealers will be on hand for the bourse-only show. They will be spaced widely throughout the hotel’s conference area, and chairs will be widely separated at each dealer’s table to allow for adequate social distancing.

Because social distancing will be the rule, no exhibits will be on display for attendees to enjoy, as is customary for an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately show.

Other normal activities, such as specialty society meetings, presentations and a beginner’s area, also will not be offered this year.

In line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Ohio Department of Health guidance, all attendees will be required to wear a mask and have their temperature checked before entry.

Each visitor also will be required to sign a waiver confirming that he or she does not have COVID-19 symptoms and agreeing that they will not hold the club or others liable should the virus be contracted at the show.

In addition, each person will be asked for contact information that can be used to notify all attendees should a confirmed COVID-19 case occur.

“We want to continue the tradition of the March Party,” Caponi said. “That means we’ll offer the opportunity to come together. We expect our guests will find the show enjoyable even with restrictions in place.”

Reservations at the Holiday Inn Cleveland-Strongsville can be made by calling 440-238-8800.

More information about the 2021 March Party and the Garfield-Perry Stamp Club is available on the club’s website.

