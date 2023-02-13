March Party stamp show near Cleveland March 17-19

Feb 23, 2023, 12 PM

By Linn's Staff

The Garfield-Perry Stamp Club will host the 133rd annual March Party stamp exhibition March 17-19 at the Best Western Plus Hotel, 15471 Royalton Road, in Strongsville, Ohio.

“We are planning a show with all of our regular features including more than 160 frames of exhibits and the usual number of dealers for the bourse. The March Party is an opportunity for collectors to renew friendships and enjoy the hobby in a relaxing atmosphere,” show chairman Rocco Caponi said.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission and parking are free.

The bourse (sales area) will include 38 dealers offering a wide range of philatelic material for sale, including stamps, covers, postcards and supplies.

The show has 150 frames reserved for multiframe exhibits and 10 for single-frame exhibits. The awards banquet is Saturday evening at the show hotel.

March Party is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately show. The multiframe grand award winner will qualify for the Champion of Champions exhibition at the Great American Stamp Show Aug. 10-13 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The single-frame grand award winner will be eligible for the single-frame championship at the Chicagopex show Nov. 17-19 near Chicago.

The United States Postal Service and United Nations Postal Administration have booths at March Party to sell recent stamps and postal stationery.

During the show, the Ohio Postal History Society will meet, and members of the society will have exhibits.

The theme of this year’s March Party is the 75th anniversary of the 1948 World Series championship won by the Cleveland Indians (now Guardians). A cover with a commemorative cachet and pictorial postmark will be available for $3 on all three days of the show and by mail.

To order a cover by mail, send a check made payable to the Garfield-Perry Stamp Club and a self-addressed, stamped envelope with a cardboard stiffener to 3245 Nagel Road, Avon, Ohio 44011-2059.

This year’s March Party comes a few months before Cleveland hosts the Great American Stamp Show Aug. 10-13 at the Huntington Convention Center located at 300 Lakeside Ave.

A press release from the Garfield-Perry Stamp Club said members of stamp clubs throughout northern Ohio have been working in preparation for the Great American Stamp Show.

For more information on the March Party, including a dealer list, visit the show website.

