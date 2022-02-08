March Party stamp show near Cleveland March 18-20

Feb 24, 2022, 10 AM

By Linn’s Staff

The Garfield-Perry Stamp Club will host the 132nd annual March Party stamp exhibition, the largest annual event in Ohio for stamp and postal history collectors, March 18-20 at the Best Western Plus Hotel, 15471 Royalton Road, Strongsville, Ohio.

“We are happy to return this year with the usual number of exhibit frames and a full-scale bourse. We are looking forward to hosting our long-time friends and newcomers to the March Party,” show chairman Rocco Caponi said.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission and parking are free.

The bourse (sales area) will include 38 dealers offering a wide range of philatelic material for sale, including stamps, covers, postcards and related literature and supplies.

The United States Postal Service and United Nations Postal Administration have booths at the show to sell recent stamps and postal stationery.

At noon on Friday, the March Party will host a first day of issue ceremony for the latest stamps in the United Nations Postal Administration’s Endangered Species series.

The Society for Czechoslovak Philately will conduct its annual meeting at the show and members of the society will exhibit.

At 1 p.m. Friday, Alan Hanzl will present “Czech and Slovak Art on Stamp series: 1966-Present.”

Hanzl will give another presentation on “Slovakia’s 1st Republic: 1939-1945” following the 1 p.m. Saturday meeting of the Society for Czechoslovak Philately.

On Sunday, members of the Garfield-Perry Stamp Club will provide free evaluations of stamp collections from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Exhibiting will return to normal this year at the March Party after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented exhibiting at last year’s show. About 150 frames of exhibits will be on display. Of those, about 140 are reserved for multiframe exhibits, leaving 10 for single-frame exhibits. The awards banquet is Saturday at 7 p.m. at the show hotel.

There will also be an exhibitor judges feedback forum at 4 p.m. Saturday.

March Party is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately show. The multiframe grand award winner is eligible for the Champion of Champions competition at the Great American Stamp Show Aug. 25-28 in Sacramento, Calif.

The Philatelic Show 2022 single-frame grand award winner will be eligible for the single-frame championship at the Chicagopex show Nov. 18-20 in Itasca, Ill.

The theme of this year’s March Party is the 150th anniversary of the U.S. National Park System. A cover with a national park cachet and pictorial postmark will be available for $3 on all three days of the show and by mail.

To order by mail, send a check for $3 made out to the Garfield-Perry Stamp Club and a self-addressed, stamped envelope with a cardboard stiffener to 3245 Nagel Road, Avon, OH 44011.

The March Party show hotel is offering a special rate for the weekend of the show. Reservations can be made by calling 440-238-8800.

Face masks will be available at the registration table of the show. The club will abide by local health guidelines regarding face masks and social distancing.

For more information, including a schedule and dealer list, visit the show website.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter