March Party stamp show near Cleveland March 6-8

The bourse (sales area) will include approximately 40 dealers offering a wide range of philatelic material available for sale.

The Garfield-Perry Stamp Club will host its March Party stamp exhibition, the largest annual event in Ohio for stamp and postal history collectors, Friday, March 6, through Sunday, March 8, at the Holiday Inn Cleveland-Strongsville, 15471 Royalton Road, Strongsville, Ohio.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission and parking are free.

The bourse (sales area) will include approximately 40 dealers offering a wide range of philatelic material available for sale, including stamps, covers, postcards, and related literature and supplies.

The United States Philatelic Classics Society will conduct its annual meeting at the show.

The show’s theme is the 25th anniversary of the induction of the first members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which is located in downtown Cleveland. A special commemorative cover and pictorial postmark will mark the anniversary all three days of the show.

On Friday at 2 p.m., Dawn Hamman, president of the American Topical Association, will lead a topical collecting roundtable. Nick Kirke will present “New York City Foreign Mail — the Collecting and Exhibiting Experience” at 3 p.m. Friday, followed by “New York City Postmaster Provisionals” by Mark Schwartz at 4 p.m.

Scott Tiffney, director of information services at the American Philatelic Research Library in Bellefonte, Pa., will discuss the digitization of the Piper Philatelic Index at 11 a.m. Saturday. According to the APRL, the Piper Philatelic Index is “a card index of 25 years worth of more than 25 philatelic periodicals through December 1969.”

A presentation on “Hawaii Spanish-American War Postal History” by Fred Gregory is set for 2 p.m. Saturday.

On Sunday members of the Garfield-Perry Stamp Club will provide free evaluations of stamp collections as a service to the public.

More than 170 frames of exhibits from 32 exhibitors will be on display throughout the three-day show. The awards banquet is Saturday at 7 p.m. at the show hotel.

The March Party is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately show. The multi-frame grand-award winner of the exhibition will qualify for the APS Champion of Champions competition to be held at the Great American Stamp Show Aug. 20-23 in Harford, Conn.

The single-frame winner will be eligible for the Champion of Champions competition to take place at the Chicagopex show Nov. 20-22 in Itasca, Ill.

The March Party show hotel is offering a special rate for the weekend of the show. Reservations can be made by calling 440-238-8800.

For a detailed schedule, visit the show website.

