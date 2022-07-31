Marine Sanctuaries, other U.S. stamps receive Scott catalog numbers

Sep 5, 2022, 8 AM

The 16 National Marine Sanctuaries stamps issued Aug. 5 are among recently issued United States stamps to receive Scott catalog numbers. The back of the pane features a map showing the location of the sanctuaries pictured on the stamps.

Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.



The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers provided here are for recently issued U.S. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.



Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the nondenominated (60¢) Mariachi commemorative stamps, the nondenominated (60¢) Pete Seeger commemorative stamp, the quartet of nondenominated (60¢) commemorative stamps saluting Buzz Lightyear and the nondenominated (60¢) National Marine Sanctuaries pane of 16. Also Scott official are the imperforate varieties of these stamps from uncut press sheets without die cuts.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, each stamp’s listing in an upcoming edition of the 2023 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the Scott catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:

Scott Number Description

United States

5703 (60c) Mariachi – Guitarist and Moon

a. Imperforate

5704 (60c) Mariachi – Guitarist and Sun

a. Imperforate

5705 (60c) Mariachi – Violinist and Sun

a. Imperforate

5706 (60c) Mariachi – Bass Guitarist and Sun

a. Imperforate

5707 (60c) Mariachi – Trumpet Player and Sun

a. Imperforate

b. Horiz. strip of 5, #5703-5707

c. Imperforate horiz. strip of 5, #5703a-5707a

5708 (60c) Pete Seeger

a. Imperforate

5709 (60c) Buzz Lightyear – Head in Profile

a. Imperforate

5710 (60c) Buzz Lightyear – Standing With Legs Visible

a. Imperforate

5711 (60c) Buzz Lightyear – Running

a. Imperforate

5712 (60c) Buzz Lightyear – Standing, Feet Not Visible

a. Imperforate

b. Vert. or horiz. strip of 4, #5709-5712

c. Imperforate vert. or horiz. strip of 4, #5709a-5712a

5713 National Marine Sanctuaries pane of 16

a. (60c) Balloon fish

b. (60c) Red-footed boobies

c. (60c) Humpback whale

d. (60c) Sea stacks

e. (60c) Mallows Bay-Potomac River Marine Sanctuary at sunset

f. (60c) Farallon Islands

g. (60c) Elkhorn coral

h. (60c) Hawaiian monk seal

i. (60c) Queen angelfish

j. (60c) Sea otter

k. (60c) Young rockfish exploring reef

l. (60c) Atlantic sea nettle

m. (60c) Sea lions

n. (60c) Sand tiger shark

o. (60c) Corals and fish, Rose Atoll

p. (60c) Ice on shoreline of Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary

q. As #5713, imperforate

r. As #5713a, imperforate

s. As #5713b, imperforate

t. As #5713c, imperforate

u. As #5713d, imperforate

v. As #5713e, imperforate

w. As #5713f, imperforate

x. As #5713g, imperforate

y. As #5713h, imperforate

z. As #5713i, imperforate

aa. As #5713j, imperforate

ab. As #5713k, imperforate

ac. As #5713l, imperforate

ad. As #5713m, imperforate

ae. As #5713n, imperforate

af. As #5713o, imperforate

ag. As #5713p, imperforate

All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the Sept. 19 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.

