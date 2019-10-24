US Stamps
Markings on the reverse of early stamps raise questions
U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner
Linn’s reader Howard Relles posed a question that has stumped me, so I’m turning it over to the readers as I often do when that happens.
Relles has four early U.S. stamps with markings on the back, as shown here. Are these owner’s marks? Expertizing marks? Or something else entirely? We would like to be able to identify these marks and hope you can help.
Relles would also like to gather other markings of this type on stamps of 1847 to 1894 that Linn’s readers may have in their collections.
Relles’ objective is to write a monograph on the subject. All those who contribute examples will be recognized.
If you can help with this project, please contact me, John Hotchner, at jmhstamp@verizon.net, or you can get in touch with Relles directly at rellesh@yahoo.com.
