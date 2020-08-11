Mars rover mission soars onto postmark

Aug 14, 2020, 3 PM

Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad

A July 30 Cape Canaveral, Fla., postmark for NASA’s Mars 2020 rover mission has been extended for 30 days.

The design commemorates the July 30 launch of the Perseverance rover on an Atlas V-541 rocket. Also along for the ride is the Ingenuity helicopter drone “...which may achieve a ‘Wright Brothers moment’ by testing the first powered flight on the Red Planet,” according to NASA.

Perseverance is slated to touchdown on Mars Feb. 18, 2021. The task at hand is to search for signs of ancient microbial life and learn more about the past habitability of Mars.

NASA’s website states, “The rover has a drill to collect core samples of Martian rock and soil, then store them in sealed tubes for pickup by a future mission that would ferry them back to Earth for detailed analysis. Perseverance will also test technologies to help pave the way for future human exploration of Mars.”

In Linn’s Aug. 10 Postmark Pursuit column, a July 20 Mars 2020 postmark was listed. That postmark has been canceled, and the postmark pictured here is its replacement.

Comparing the two designs, it appears the only difference is the date; July 30 was the launch date of the mission.

To obtain the postmark, address your request to: MARS 2020 LAUNCH Station, Stamp Fulfillment Services/Cancellations, 8300 NE Underground Drive, Pillar 210, Kansas City, MO 64144-9998.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter