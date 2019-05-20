Marshall Islands issues sheets for the U.S. presidential election

Nov 3, 2020, 9 AM

The Marshall Islands’ commemoration of the United States 2020 presidential election includes this souvenir sheet of four stamps picturing the Democratic and Republican presidential candidates and their running mates.

By Denise McCarty

The United States 2020 presidential election is commemorated on three souvenir sheets from the Marshall Islands.

The sheets were issued Oct. 16, less than three weeks before the Nov. 3 election.

Inter-Governmental Philatelic Corp., the new-issue agent for the Marshall Islands, said in a Nov. 1 press release: “Citizens the world over are following the election from all corners and the Marshall Islands, who has always shared a close relationship with the United States, has memorialized this upcoming international event with the issuance of special commemorative postage stamps.”

One souvenir sheet of four $2 stamps features the two primary candidates and their running mates. Democratic candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his choice for vice president, Senator Kamala Harris, are pictured on the two stamps on the left side of the sheet, and Republican candidate and sitting President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are pictured on the two stamps on the right.

Shown in the selvage in the center of this sheet is the presidential seal and the White House. The text on the sheet includes “Presidential Elections 2020” and “Race to the White House.”

The sheet also includes an elephant emblem and the words “U.S. Republican Party” in the lower left and a donkey emblem and “U.S. Democratic Party” in the lower right.

The second souvenir sheet shows Trump on two of the four se-tenant (side-by-side) $2 stamps with Pence pictured on the other two stamps. Completing the sheet are images of the White House, the presidential seal and an elephant representing the U.S. Republican Party, and the text “Race to the White House” at the top and “2020 U.S. Republic Party” at the bottom.

Similarly, the four se-tenant $2 stamps in the third souvenir sheet show Biden and Harris superimposed over a photograph of the White House with a donkey representing the U.S. Democratic Party. The text “Race to the White House” is in the upper right, and “2020 U.S. Democratic Party” is at the bottom.

The Marshall Islands souvenir sheets are available from stamp dealers and the IGPC website.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter