Martha Washington subject of October cartoon caption contest

Sep 26, 2022, 2 PM

The cartoon caption contest image for October is the United States 1902 8¢ Martha Washington definitive stamp. Entries must be received by Oct. 28 for a chance to win a prize.

U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner

Almost 4,000 U.S. stamps have been issued since Martha Washington last appeared on a new issue: the 1½¢ sheet stamp and coils (Scott 805, 840 and 849) of the 1938 Presidential series. Prior to that, she was shown on seven other Scott-listed U.S. stamps (306, 556, 585, 601, 636, 662 and 673).

This is a curiosity because women in general have gotten much more notice on U.S. stamps since 1938, but George Washington’s wife, sometimes called a “founding mother,” seems to have dropped off the radar screen.

I am sure she would have something to say about this if she could speak. So, let’s use the 1902 8¢ Martha Washington definitive (Scott 306) for the October cartoon caption contest.

This gives you the opportunity to consider what she might be saying about her more than 80-year absence from U.S. postage stamps.

You might also have her comment on the status of women in society — our own or elsewhere — or on politics, stamp collecting, American history, COVID-19, or anything else that occurs to you.

Entries with a touch of humor or irony stand the best chance of winning the contest.

There will be two prizes given to the winners: one for the best philatelic line and one for the best nonphilatelic line.

Put your entry (or entries) on a postcard if possible and send it to me, John Hotchner, Cartoon Contest, Box 1125, Falls Church, VA 22041-0125; or email it to jmhstamp@verizon.net. If you send an email, it is essential that you include your postal mailing address.

For each winner, the prize will be a 13-week subscription to Linn’s (a new subscription or an extension).

Entries must reach me no later than Oct. 28.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter