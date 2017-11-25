Martin Morck’s stamp designs at Great American Stamp Show

Jun 8, 2021, 7 AM

The United Nations will honor Mother Teresa on a new definitive stamp to be issued Aug. 12. Morck created the stamp’s illustration.

The postal administrations of the Faroe Islands, Greenland and Denmark will honor celebrated engraver Czeslaw Slania’s 100th birth anniversary with souvenir sheets to be issued Aug. 12. A ceremony celebrating the new souvenir sheets will take place at the Great American Stamp Show in Rosemont, Ill. Martin Morck, who engraved the sheets, is planning to attend the show and meet with collectors.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

Norwegian-Swedish artist and master engraver Martin Morck’s talents will be highlighted with multiple events at the Great American Stamp Show.

To date, Morck has designed and/or engraved more than 900 stamp motifs that have appeared on more than 1,100 stamps issued by 27 different postal administrations around the world.

He attempted to come to the United States in May 2020 for the Rocky Mountain Stamp Show, but that was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, thanks to the efforts of a prolific collector of Morck’s works, Armagan Ozdinc, and sponsorship of travel expenses by Linn’s Stamp News, Morck is planning to attend the Great American Stamp Show in Rosemont, Ill., Aug. 12-15.

And as an added special treat for the show, four postal administrations will be issuing new stamps on Aug. 12 in two separate ceremonies.

The first, to take place at 1 p.m., is for a joint issue honoring the 100th birth anniversary of engraver Czeslaw Slania. The three souvenir sheets shown nearby are for the Faroe Islands, Greenland and Denmark.

The second event, to take place at 3 p.m., is for a United Nations $1.80 Mother Teresa definitive stamp.

Additional details about this event will be revealed in a future issue of Linn’s.

Linn’s is tentatively planning to produce a limited-edition postcard featuring a photograph of Morck working on a project and one of his engravings.

Throughout the show, collectors will have an opportunity to meet this master engraver and designer at Linn’s booth and at the postal administration booths. Collectors will also be able to have Morck sign stamps he has designed and/or engraved.

Ozdinc is organizing presentations for the show about engraving. Linn’s will have a limited supply of the May 2020 monthly magazine that featured an article by Ozdinc about Morck.

The Scandinavian Collectors Club will also have a booth at the show.

So mark your calendars now to attend the Great American Stamp Show in Rosemont. These extra events offer phenomenal opportunities for collectors to meet a skilled artist and even add some interesting new items to their collections.

For information on the stamp show, visit its website.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter