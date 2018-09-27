Marvel superheroes stamps March 14 from Royal Mail

Feb 19, 2019, 4 PM

Five additional Marvel superheroes stamps are included in this souvenir sheet, also set to debut March 14.

Great Britain’s Royal Mail will issue these 10 1st-class rate stamps on March 14 honoring Marvel superheroes.

By Michael Baadke

A new set of 15 stamps depicting popular Marvel superheroes will be issued March 14 by Great Britain’s Royal Mail.

The stamps show comic-book versions of many characters that have been featured in the recent series of blockbuster Marvel live-action films, including Spider-Man, Iron Man, Hulk, Thor and Black Panther.

Some of the stamps show characters with British ties, including Captain Britain, Union Jack, and Peggy Carter, a comic-book character who has been featured as a British intelligence agent in the Marvel movies.

The stamps also show Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, and the super villain Thanos.

Ten stamps, with artwork by Alan Davis, will individually showcase the 10 mighty heroes at 1st-class rates (currently 67 pence).

“A specially-created story, also illustrated by Davis, features five further stamps printed in a miniature sheet. The story, entitled Avengers UK, sees Captain Britain rallying Super Heroes to face the arch villain Thanos,” according to Royal Mail.

The miniature sheet is set up with 10 comic-style panels, five of which are postage stamps.

A £1.45 stamp in the upper left corner features Captain Britain alone, but speaking to Nick Fury, the longtime head of the fictional S.H.I.E.L.D. agency.

Thor, Doctor Strange and Iron Man combine forces on a 1st-class stamp at top right.

Thanos dominates a 1st-class stamp in the third panel from left in the bottom row, while another 1st-class stamp in the bottom row features Iron Man, Black Panther, Spider-Man and Hulk.

The final stamp on the miniature sheet, at £1.25, features Captain Britain surrounded by Iron Man, Hulk, Spider-Man, Thor and Black Panther.

Captain America, an Avengers team leader closely associated with Peggy Carter, does not appear to be featured in this set. Nick Fury appears in one miniature sheet panel, but not on any of the postage stamps.

The stamps are being issued just days after the March 8 premiere of Captain Marvel, the newest entry in the Marvel Studios film series, and only a few weeks before the April 26 premiere of Avengers: Endgame, the fourth film featuring the Avengers superhero team.

