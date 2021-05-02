Mary-Anne Penner permanently appointed as USPS director of stamp services

May 2, 2021, 7 PM

On April 20, Mary-Anne Penner was appointed director of stamp services for the U.S. Postal Service on a permanent basis. The USPS announced the change April 22.

By Bill McAllister, Washington Correspondent

A year after she was placed in charge of the United States Postal Service’s stamp program, Mary-Anne Penner is no longer the acting director of stamp services.

Postal Service Chief Marketing Officer James P. Cochran made the promotion official on April 20, disclosing in a letter that Penner, a 32-year career postal worker, had won the job on a permanent basis. The letter was released by the Postal Service’s public relations staff on April 22.

Penner had been appointed acting head of the U.S. stamp program on April 11, 2015, by Postmaster General Megan J. Brennan.

Cochran, who oversees the stamp program, said in his brief letter than Penner had held various field and headquarters positions “giving her well-rounded experience with our stamp program from perspectives throughout the organization.”

Penner has worked in marketing, operations, and business service networking, as well as the stamp program.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter