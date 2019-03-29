Massachusetts show May 3-5 in Boxborough

Apr 8, 2019, 10 AM

The Northeastern Federation of Stamp Clubs will present Philatelic Show May 3-5 in Boxborough, Mass.

By Linn’s Staff

The Northeastern Federation of Stamp Clubs will present Philatelic Show May 3-5 at the Boxboro Regency Hotel, 242 Adams Place (Interstate 495 and Route 111), in Boxborough, Mass.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission and parking are free.

The show will host the annual general meeting of the Eire Philatelic Association from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Other groups meeting or offering programs at the show include the American Association of Philatelic Exhibitors, Canal Zone Study Group, New Hampshire Postal History Society on Saturday, and the Massachusetts Postal Research Society, the Northeastern Federation of Stamp Clubs and the Universal Ship Cancellation Society (Old Ironsides and U.S.S. Nathan Hale chapters) on Sunday.

Also, the American Philatelic Society and the Metropolitan Airpost Society will be represented at the event.

Philatelic Show is an APS World Series of Philately show. The grand-award winner will qualify for the APS Champion of Champions competition Aug. 1-4 at Stampshow in Omaha, Neb.

Judging the exhibits at Philatelic Show will be Ken Nilsestuen (chair), Colin Fraser, Yamil Kouri, Edwin G. Kroft and Steve Schumann. Awards will be presented at the show banquet, which starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are required.

The bourse (sales area) will feature dealers offering philatelic material available for sale, including stamps, covers, postcards and related literature and supplies.

In addition, the United States Postal Service, United Nations Postal Administration, Israel Philatelic Agency, and Nordica (representing Aland, Denmark, Faroe Islands, Finland, Greenland, Iceland and Norway) will be at the show.

Hugh Daugherty will conduct an auction from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

For information on Philatelic Show, visit the show website at www.nefed.org.

The host hotel is offering a special room rate; guests should telephone 978-263-8701 or email reservationsfrontdesk@boxbororegency.com and ask for the “Stamp Show” rate.

