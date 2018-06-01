Mauritius 1847-59 stamps stand among the world’s greatest rarities: Inside Linn’s

May 1, 2021, 1 PM

From the intermediate impression printing comes this unused example of the 1d stamp with fresh color best described as bright orange-vermilion.

By Molly Goad

The July monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses, and when it arrives in your mailbox, you might be surprised at what you see. This issue features the debut of our fresh, new look. (For more details on the design — including the George W. Linn sketch created for the cover — see Jay Bigalke's Philatelic Foreword.)

If you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you will be able to check out the new design Saturday, June 30. To heighten your anticipation even further, enjoy these three previews of exclusive content available only to subscribers.

Mauritius 1847-59 stamps stand among the world’s greatest rarities

Three men on the volcanic island of Mauritius created one of the world’s most fascinating chapters in post office and postage stamp history. Sergio Sismondo takes a closer look in this issue’s Unveiling Classic Stamps.

Peru’s stamps show natural diversity and details of its remarkable history

Once the home of the Incan civilization, Peru’s dynamic landscape includes mountains and volcanoes, rain forests and a desert coastline. Janet Klug explores this natural beauty and how it’s been reflected on the country’s stamps in her newly titled column, Stamp Excursions.

Sea rescue stamps exemplify progressive Netherlands designs

Jean-Francois van Royen, PTT HEAD, promoted the artistic elements of stamp design in the Netherlands between the two world wars. Kathleen Wunderly has the full story in Classic Stamps of the World.

