May 4 issue date planned for U.S. Star Wars Droids set

Mar 4, 2021, 12 PM

The U.S. Star Wars Droids set of 10 will be issued in a pane of 20 on May 4.

By Linn’s Staff

Star Wars fans enjoy celebrating May 4 as an informal Star Wars Day, because the date (as “May the Fourth”) is a pun that aligns with the popular Jedi expression, “May the Force be with you.”

It’s appropriate, therefore, that May 4 is the date the United States Postal Service has chosen to issue its Star Wars Droids set of 10 forever stamps.

The first details of the upcoming issue were reported in the Feb. 15 Linn’s Stamp News.

The Postal Service has planned a virtual first-day ceremony at 11 a.m. on the issue date, to take place on the USPS Facebook and Twitter pages.

Details posted on the USPS website include instructions to view the event.

A Disney/Lucasfilm representative to be determined will participate in the ceremony, along with USPS executive vice president Isaac Cronkhite.

The designated city of issue is Nicasio, Calif., the location of Skywalker Ranch, a part of Lucasfilm Ltd., the production company that created the Star Wars media franchise.

