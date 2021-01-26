US Stamps
May 4 issue date planned for U.S. Star Wars Droids set
By Linn’s Staff
Star Wars fans enjoy celebrating May 4 as an informal Star Wars Day, because the date (as “May the Fourth”) is a pun that aligns with the popular Jedi expression, “May the Force be with you.”
It’s appropriate, therefore, that May 4 is the date the United States Postal Service has chosen to issue its Star Wars Droids set of 10 forever stamps.
The first details of the upcoming issue were reported in the Feb. 15 Linn’s Stamp News.
The Postal Service has planned a virtual first-day ceremony at 11 a.m. on the issue date, to take place on the USPS Facebook and Twitter pages.
Details posted on the USPS website include instructions to view the event.
A Disney/Lucasfilm representative to be determined will participate in the ceremony, along with USPS executive vice president Isaac Cronkhite.
The designated city of issue is Nicasio, Calif., the location of Skywalker Ranch, a part of Lucasfilm Ltd., the production company that created the Star Wars media franchise.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Postal UpdatesMar 2, 2021, 6 PM
DeJoy gets friendlier reception before House committee; Biden nominates three to USPS board of governors
-
US StampsMar 2, 2021, 4 PM
Butterfly first-day ceremony planned for online March 9
-
World StampsMar 2, 2021, 3 PM
Canada’s new Flower stamps are a sign of spring
-
World StampsMar 2, 2021, 1 PM
Introducing stamps to future generations and family members