Mayflower, Christmas stamps receive Scott numbers

Oct 31, 2020, 10 AM

Among the small number of recently issued United States stamps to receive Scott catalog numbers is the Mayflower in Plymouth Harbor commemorative forever stamp.

Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.



The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for recently issued U.S. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.



Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the Mayflower in Plymouth Harbor commemorative forever stamp issued Sept. 17 to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the Mayflower in Plymouth, Mass. Also Scott official are the four contemporary Christmas stamps issued Sept. 24 in a double-sided pane of 20, which the U.S. Postal Service calls a convertible booklet.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, each stamp’s listing in an upcoming edition of the 2021 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the Scott catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:

Scott Number Description

United States

5524 (55c) Mayflower in Plymouth Harbor

5526 (55c) Christmas – Ornament

5527 (55c) Christmas – Christmas tree

5528 (55c) Christmas – Christmas stocking

5529 (55c) Christmas – Reindeer

a. Block of 4, #5526-5529

b. Convertible booklet pane of 20, 5 each #5526-5529

All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the Nov. 16 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter