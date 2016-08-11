Mazepa’s ‘Colonial Central America’ crowned Champion of Champions at APS Stampshow

May 3, 2021, 5 PM

Jim Mazepa, left, receives the American Philatelic Society’s 2017 Champion of Champions award from APS president Mick Zais. Mazepa’s “Colonial Central America,” a postal history exhibit, concentrates on the Kingdom of Guatemala. (photo courtesy American P

By Charles Snee

James P. Mazepa’s “Colonial Central America” exhibit was crowned Champion of Champions Aug. 5 at the American Philatelic Society Stampshow in Richmond, Va.

His postal history exhibit, which demonstrates “the development of the postal system in the Kingdom of Guatemala,” bested 24 other grand award-winning exhibits from national-level shows in the APS World Series of Philately that were on display at Stampshow.

Mazepa became the sixth multiple winner of the top philatelic exhibit award given in the United States.

Complete exhibit palmares are available here, and the literature palmares are here.