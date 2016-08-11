World Stamps
Mazepa’s ‘Colonial Central America’ crowned Champion of Champions at APS Stampshow
By Charles Snee
James P. Mazepa’s “Colonial Central America” exhibit was crowned Champion of Champions Aug. 5 at the American Philatelic Society Stampshow in Richmond, Va.
His postal history exhibit, which demonstrates “the development of the postal system in the Kingdom of Guatemala,” bested 24 other grand award-winning exhibits from national-level shows in the APS World Series of Philately that were on display at Stampshow.
Mazepa became the sixth multiple winner of the top philatelic exhibit award given in the United States.
Complete exhibit palmares are available here, and the literature palmares are here.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction