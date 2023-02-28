Meetup postcard revealed for Cleveland stamp show

May 2, 2023, 2 PM

The preliminary design of both sides of the postcard that will be handed out to attendees at the Postcrossing meetup Aug. 11 at the Great American Stamp Show in Cleveland, Ohio.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

In my March 13 Philatelic Foreword column, I shared that Linn’s Stamp News is hosting a Postcrossing meetup at the Great American Stamp Show in Cleveland this August.

The meetup is planned for Aug. 11 at noon. The show will take place Aug. 10-13 in Hall C at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland at 300 Lakeside Ave.

An exact meeting room has not yet been determined. A meetup is an informal gathering of postcard-writing enthusiasts who use the Postcrossing website. Socializing and signing postcards are the basics of the event.

More information about Postcrossing can be found on its website or in my March 13 column.

The concept, though, is that you can send postcards to random individuals around the world, and in exchange, you receive postcards back from different random people.

For the meetup, Linn’s Stamp News will produce a postcard that will be available to attendees. I am revealing the design of the postcard in this column. It shows a photograph by Benjamin Suter via Unsplash photos of the Fountain of Eternal Life statue in Cleveland with buildings in the background.

There is no cost for the postcard, but we request that you let us know in advance how many postcards you would be interested in so we can produce them accordingly.

You can make the request directly on the Postcrossing event page. Additionally, a request can be sent to me at jbigalke@amosmedia.com or to my attention at Linn’s Stamp News, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.

So far we have received a very good response from individuals requesting postcards, and it should be a fun informal gathering of collectors.

