Auctions
The top lots in Aldrich’s latest stamp auction
Auction Roundup — By Matthew Healey, New York Correspondent
Michael E. Aldrich, of Carefree, Ariz., held a sale of U.S. and worldwide stamps and covers Feb. 25-26. One of the highlights was a used example of the 30¢ Hamilton Banknote issue of 1870, with an “H” grill (Scott 143).
Said to be the finest used example known, the well-centered, lightly canceled stamp was graded superb-95. It sold for $12,075, including the 15 percent buyer’s premium added by Aldrich to all results.
A plate block of 10 of the 1931 Surrender of Cornwallis at Yorktown commemorative, with its vertical perforations missing (Scott 703c), went for $12,650. Only one pane of 50 of this error was discovered, making this one of two plate blocks in existence.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
______________________________
This story was updated at 9:48 a.m. EST March 20, 2017, to correct the image of the 30¢ Hamilton because the wrong stamp was pictured. The correct stamp is now shown.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction