The top lots in Aldrich’s latest stamp auction

Apr 29, 2021, 5 PM

Auction Roundup — By Matthew Healey, New York Correspondent

Michael E. Aldrich, of Carefree, Ariz., held a sale of U.S. and worldwide stamps and covers Feb. 25-26. One of the highlights was a used example of the 30¢ Hamilton Banknote issue of 1870, with an “H” grill (Scott 143).

Said to be the finest used example known, the well-centered, lightly canceled stamp was graded superb-95. It sold for $12,075, including the 15 percent buyer’s premium added by Aldrich to all results.

A plate block of 10 of the 1931 Surrender of Cornwallis at Yorktown commemorative, with its vertical perforations missing (Scott 703c), went for $12,650. Only one pane of 50 of this error was discovered, making this one of two plate blocks in existence.

