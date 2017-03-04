The top lots in Aldrich’s latest stamp auction

Apr 29, 2021, 5 PM

A plate block of 10 of the 1931 Surrender of Cornwallis at Yorktown commemorative, with its vertical perforations missing (one of two such plate blocks known to exist), went for $12,650 at the Aldrich sale.

One of the highlights of Michael Aldrich’s Feb. 25-26 auction was this used example of the 30¢ Hamilton Banknote issue of 1870 with an “H” grill that sold for $12,075.

Auction Roundup — By Matthew Healey, New York Correspondent

Michael E. Aldrich, of Carefree, Ariz., held a sale of U.S. and worldwide stamps and covers Feb. 25-26. One of the highlights was a used example of the 30¢ Hamilton Banknote issue of 1870, with an “H” grill (Scott 143).

Said to be the finest used example known, the well-centered, lightly canceled stamp was graded superb-95. It sold for $12,075, including the 15 percent buyer’s premium added by Aldrich to all results.

A plate block of 10 of the 1931 Surrender of Cornwallis at Yorktown commemorative, with its vertical perforations missing (Scott 703c), went for $12,650. Only one pane of 50 of this error was discovered, making this one of two plate blocks in existence.

This story was updated at 9:48 a.m. EST March 20, 2017, to correct the image of the 30¢ Hamilton because the wrong stamp was pictured. The correct stamp is now shown.