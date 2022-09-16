World Stamps
Michael E. Lawson appointed to Boston 2026 corporate board
By Linn’s Staff
Michael E. Lawson joined the corporate board of the Boston 2026 World Expo as chief financial officer, Boston 2026 public relations chair Thomas M. Fortunato announced in a Sept. 23 press release.
Lawson currently serves as professor emeritus at Boston University, and his career as a professor of economics at the Questrom School of Business spans 41 years.
Lawson is a member of the American Philatelic Society and performs the roles of president, treasurer and trustee at the Spellman Museum of Stamps and Postal History Corp.
Cass Rejent, the current Boston 2022 World Expo treasurer, retains his position as a member of the organizing committee, Fortunato said.
The Boston 2026 World Expo will take place May 23-30, 2026, at the Boston Convention and Exposition Center. Show details and instructions to sign up for email updates can be found on the Boston 2026 website and via the expo’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction