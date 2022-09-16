Michael E. Lawson appointed to Boston 2026 corporate board

Oct 12, 2022, 12 PM

By Linn’s Staff

Michael E. Lawson joined the corporate board of the Boston 2026 World Expo as chief financial officer, Boston 2026 public relations chair Thomas M. Fortunato announced in a Sept. 23 press release.

Lawson currently serves as professor emeritus at Boston University, and his career as a professor of economics at the Questrom School of Business spans 41 years.

Lawson is a member of the American Philatelic Society and performs the roles of president, treasurer and trustee at the Spellman Museum of Stamps and Postal History Corp.

Cass Rejent, the current Boston 2022 World Expo treasurer, retains his position as a member of the organizing committee, Fortunato said.

The Boston 2026 World Expo will take place May 23-30, 2026, at the Boston Convention and Exposition Center. Show details and instructions to sign up for email updates can be found on the Boston 2026 website and via the expo’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

