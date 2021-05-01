Michigan air show postmark June 18-19 features mail, aviation: Postmark Pursuit

May 1, 2021, 2 PM

A June 18-19 pictorial postmark from Gaylord, Mich., celebrates the annual Wings Over Northern Michigan air show.

By Michael Baadke

Wings Over Northern Michigan is an annual air show that takes place each year over Father’s Day weekend. This year, the show is scheduled for June 18-19 at the Gaylord Regional Airport in Gaylord, Mich.

The show is being commemorated with a pictorial postmark that celebrates aviation history and the appeal of letter mail.

It pictures a monoplane and a trail of letters, with a nod in text to the Geiger Postal History Foundation.

The air show includes the Canadian Armed Forces Skyhawks, the AeroShell aerobatic team, a B-17 Flying Fortress, a Black Hawk helicopter, and other attractions. Click here for additional information.

To obtain the Gaylord postmark, address your request to:

WINGS OVER NORTHERN MICHIGAN AIRMAIL Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Gaylord, MI 49735-9998, June 18-19.

The following cancels are also available.

HARPERS FERRY NATIONAL HISTORICAL PARK DED Station, Postmaster, 1010 Washington St., Harpers Ferry, WV 25425-9998, June 8. (Federal armory building at Harper’s Ferry, “Quarter launch.”)

ROBERT E HOWARD Station, Postmaster, 101 N. Ave. D, Cross Plains, TX 76443-9998, June 10. (Portrait of Conan the Barbarian author Robert E. Howard in laurel wreath frame, “20,” “50,” “30.”)

BLUE CARPET CORRIDOR Station, Postmaster, 202 E. Kirkhan St., Litchfield, IL 62056-9998, June 11. (Drive-in theater sign, “Illinois U.S. 66” sign, “Skyview Drive In.”)

175TH ANNIVERSARY Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Lamar, PA 16848-9998, June 11. (“Porter Township,” “175th Anniversary” in banner, “1841-2016.”)

MARGARETTA DAYS Station, Postmaster, 51 Court St., Machias, ME 04654-9998, June 11. (Two ships, “First Naval Battle, 1775.”)

UW-MADISON SPACE SCIENCE Station, Box 7990, Madison, WI 53707-7990, June 11. (Planets, stars, spacecraft.)

INDUCTION Station, Postmaster, 118 S. Peterboro St., Canastota, NY 13032-9998, June 12. (Boxer silhouette, “The Showplace of Boxing,” “Boxing Hall of Fame.”)

TRACTOR PARADE Station, Postmaster, 13 River Road, Callicoon, NY 12723-9998, June 12. (Tractor, smoke cloud, “Celebrating 20 Years.”)

WAPPAPELLO LAKE Station, Postmaster, 700 State Highway D, Wappapello, MO 63966-9998, June 18. (“Wappapello Lake 75 Anniversary” in emblem, “75 Years Strong! 1941-2016.”)

125 YEARS CHARTER OAK Station, Postmaster, 82 Main St., Charter Oak, IA 51439-9998, June 18. (“1891-2016 125 Years” in emblem.)

REUNION Station, Postmaster, 310 N. Main St., Urich, MO 64788-9998, June 18. (Town street scene with buildings, trees; “122nd Urich Reunion 2016.”)

ZIP MEETS DATE Station, Postmaster, 409 N. Main St., Carrollton, IL 62016-9998, June 20. (Building with cupola, “6-20-16.”)

BRANT, NY BASEBALL Station, Postmaster, 10778 Brant Angola Road, Brant, NY 14027-9998, June 21. (Entire postmark resembles ball park entry ticket with crossed bats, home plate, baseball; “Flossie Field, Brant Town Park.”)

Share information by writing to Postmark Pursuit, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.

