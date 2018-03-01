Michigan’s largest annual stamp show April 21-22

Apr 27, 2021, 8 AM

The West Suburban Stamp Club will host the Plymouth Show stamp exhibition April 21-22 at the Hellenic Cultural Center in Westland, Mich.

By Linn’s Staff

The West Suburban Stamp Club will host the Plymouth Show stamp exhibition, the largest annual event in Michigan for postage stamp and postal history collectors, Saturday, April 21, and Sunday, April 22, at the Hellenic Cultural Center, 36375 Joy Road in Westland, Mich.

The Plymouth Show is free and open to the public. New collectors, noncollectors and experienced philatelists are welcome. Show hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Free parking is available.

The bourse (sales area) will include 39 dealers offering a wide range of stamps, covers, postcards, and related literature and supplies available for sale. On Saturday, there will also be a cachetmakers’ bourse.

The United States Postal Service will be at the show 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The United Nations Postal Administration and the Nordica new-issue agency will also have postal stations.

The 2018 theme honors the 100th anniversary of the first U.S. airmail. The American Air Mail Society will display an exhibit on the history of the Jenny airplane.

The Plymouth Show is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately show. The grand-award winner will qualify for the APS Champion of Champions competition at Stampshow 2018 in Columbus, Ohio, Aug. 9-12.

The 100-frame exhibition at Plymouth Show includes single-frame and multiframe exhibits.

The awards banquet will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Hellenic Center. Tickets are $35 per person, and full payment is due by Friday, April 6. Ticket orders can be placed through the website or mailed to Sandy Strzalkowski, 13986 Sarasota, Redford, Mich., 48239. Checks should be made payable to the West Suburban Stamp Club.

An adult beginners seminar will be presented at 10:30 a.m. each day. An additional session will be held on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

Stamps in Your Closet sessions are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, with members of the West Suburban Stamp Club providing free evaluations of stamp collections. Club members will also be available throughout the show to answer questions about stamp collecting.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

The Peninsular State Philatelic Society will conduct its annual meeting at the show. The American Association of Philatelic Exhibitors and the Plate Number Coil Collectors Club will gather for regional meetings as well.

Young people are invited to attend youth seminars, which are scheduled for both days, and to visit the beginners booth.

The host hotel for the show, the Best Western at 16999 S. Laurel Park in Livonia, Mich., is offering a special room rate, is

For a detailed schedule and additional information, visit the show website.