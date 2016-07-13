May 2, 2021, 10 PM

The Aug. 11-13 pictorial postmark for the centennial celebration of the Middle Park Fair and Rodeo features cowboys on their horses.

By Michael Baadke

It’s an anniversary year for the Middle Park Fair and Rodeo in Colorado as it celebrates the 100th anniversary of the county fair for Grand and Summit counties.

“Except during World War II, when the focus was on conflicts in Europe and the Far East, the Middle Park Fair and Rodeo has been an annual celebration of the best of Middle Park with an emphasis on family fun and healthy competition,” the fair’s website notes.

As a special treat for all attendees, the regular gate admission this anniversary year was paid for by the Grand Foundation, a philanthropic organization that serves Grand County.

In 2016 the celebration was Aug. 10-14, and an Aug. 11-13 postmark from Kremmling, Colo., shows two cowboys on their horses, and recognizes the rodeo as “a Pioneer tradition.”

To obtain this attractive cancel, address your requests to:

PIONEERS Station, Postmaster, 701 Park Ave., Kremmling, CO 80459-9998, Aug. 11-13.

The following cancels are also available:

PURPLE HEART CITY Station, Postmaster, 12 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville, AR 72701-9998, Aug. 5. (Purple heart medal with George Washington portrait in circular frame, “Military Order Purple Heart of the U.S.A., 1782-1932.)

PERRY POST OFFICE Station, Postmaster, 108 E. Main, Perry, MO 63462-9998, Aug. 5-6. (“Celebrating 150 Years of History,” large “150,” “Perry 1866 Missouri 2016 Sesquicentennial.”)

MERPEX Station, Postmaster, Box 2913, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034-9998, Aug. 5-6. (Outlines of dog and cat.)

EXPLORERS Station, Mailing Requirements Office, Box 2229, Portland, OR 97208-2229, Aug. 6. (Two triangles outlined in perforations, American Philatelic Society insignia, two male explorers, “Stampshow.”)

BILL TROWER MEMORIAL PARK Station, Postmaster, 108 E. Main, Perry, MO 63462-9998, Aug. 6. (“Celebrating 150 Years of History,” large “150,” “Perry 1866 Missouri 2016 Sesquicentennial.”)

BACK TO THE TOWER Station, Postmaster, 200 N. Hill Ave., Ogilvie, MN 56358-4501, Aug. 6. (Tower with “Ogilvie,” circle; road with trees alongside.)

WILBER Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Wilber, NE 68465-9998, Aug. 6. (Wavy lines, “Vitame Vas,” “55th Annual Czech Festival,” musical notes, laurel wreath.)

POSTAL HISTORY Station, Mailing Requirements Office, Box 2229, Portland, OR 97208-2229, Aug. 7. (Two triangles outlined in perforations, American Philatelic Society insignia, rolling stagecoach with horses, driver with whip, “Stampshow.”)

HORSEHEADS Station, Postmaster, 624 Tuttle Ave., Horseheads, NY 14845-9998, Aug. 9. (Horse head.)

PENNSIC WAR Station, Retail Specialist, 1001 California Ave., Room 2036, Pittsburgh, PA 15290-9681, Aug. 10, 12. (Two pennants on one pole, “SCA,” “50” within laurel wreath, “Pennsic XLV,” banner with dragon, laurel wreath and crown.)

CHOKECHERRY FESTIVAL Station, Postmaster, 120 E. Broadway, Williston, ND 58801-9998, Aug. 13. (Chokecherries on branch with leaves inside map of North Dakota, star signifying location of Williston, “North Dakota.”)

EKONK STATION Revival, Postmaster, 1104 Plainfield Pike, Oneco, CT 06373-9998, Aug. 13. (Station name text on parchment, “Moosup, CT.”)

CELEBRATION Station, Postmaster, 206 N. Main St., Jameson, MO 64647-9998, Aug. 13. (“125th annual Jameson Picnic 1982-2016” within shield.)

REMEMBRANCE DAY Station, Postmaster, 1921 Bronson St., Peninsula, OH 44264-9998, Aug. 13. (Carpenter with hand saw, “Honoring Carpenters.”)

MAGIC IN MINETTO Station, Postmaster, 10 County Route 24, Minetto, NY 13115-9998, Aug. 13. (Fireworks, “Minetto Celebrating 100 Yrs. 1916-2016.”)

HENDERSON Station, Postmaster, 8872 State Route 178, Henderson, NY 13650-9998, Aug. 13. (Fire service insignia with helmet, ladder, axe, “Fire Department,” star, “50th Anniversary Henderson Ladies Auxilary.”)

100th ANNIVERSARY Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Webster, WI 54893-9998, Aug. 15. (Fish.)

FELIPE BIRRIEL Station, USPS Caribbean Stamps Office and Pictorial Postmarks, 585 Ave. FD Roosevelt, Suite 103, San Juan, PR 00936-9681, Aug. 16. (All text in box, “Centario de.”)

LINCOLN HOME NATIONAL HISTORIC PARK 45th ANNIVERSARY DED Station, Postmaster, 2105 East Cook St., Springfield, IL 62703-9998, Aug. 18. (Portrait of President Abraham Lincoln, Lincoln home.)

SIMI VALLEY Station, Postmaster, 225 Simi Village Drive, Simi Valley, CA 93065-9998, Aug. 18. (Circular date stamp, circular image of Ronald Reagan dollar coin, Portrait of President Reagan, “Ronald Reagan,” “In God We Trust, 40th President 1981-1989.”)

The following cancels have been granted 30-day extensions:

McKEAN 75th ANNIVERSARY Station, Postmaster, 8988 Main St., McKean, PA 16426-9998, Aug. 6. (Old style fire truck, “McKean Hose Co.”)

CELEBRATION Station, Postmaster, 301 Pike St., Manchester, OH 45144-9998, Aug. 6. (Circular frame with scene including trees, historic sign, “First Settlement Virginia Military District,” “225th Anniversary of the First Settlement Virginia Military District 1791-2016.”)

CONVENTION Station, Postmaster, 1180 West Ball Road, Anaheim, CA 92812-9998, Aug. 9-13. (Eagle and shield on coin appearing as rising sun, palm trees, “American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money,” “125th Anniversary Anaheim.”)

VIETNAM VETERANS MEMORIAL Station, Retail Manager, 25 Dorchester Ave., Room 4009, Boston, MA 02205-9998, Aug. 11. (Representation of wall, “The Moving Wall,” three military helicopters, POW-MIA insignia.)

INVERNESS FAIR Station, Postmaster, 12781 Sir Frances Drake Blvd., Inverness, CA 94937-9998, Aug. 13. (Building on dock with sign “Launch for Hire,” large “Inverness.”)

150th ANNIVERSARY Station, Postmaster, 445 North Main St., Suffolk, VA 23434-9998, Aug. 13. (Church building, “Macedonia AME Church.”)

NATIONAL PARK SERVICE CENTENNIAL Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Columbia, SC 29223-9998, Aug. 13-14. (Mountains, “1916-2016.”)

GAYLORD OPRYLAND CONVENTION Station, Postmaster, 2245 Rosa L. Parks Blvd., Nashville, TN 37228-9998, Aug. 16. (“112th NRLCA [National Rural Letter Carriers Association] National Convention,” Tennessee state outline, musical notes, three stars in circle from state flag, acoustic six-string guitar.)

Share information by writing to Postmark Pursuit, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.

