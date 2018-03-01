US Stamps
Midwest City, Okla., hosts Okpex June 29-30
By Linn’s Staff
The Okpex stamp show, sponsored by the Oklahoma City Stamp Club, will take place June 29-30 at the Reed Conference Center, 5800 Will Rogers Road in Midwest City, Okla., which is 5 miles east of downtown Oklahoma City.
Show hours are 10 a.m .to 6 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission and parking are free. New collectors, noncollectors and experienced philatelists are welcome.
Throughout the two-day event, 16 dealers are expected to attend the bourse.
Okpex will host 10 single-frame and 115 frames of multi-frame exhibits, which will be judged by a team of three accredited American Philatelic Society judges. The exhibitors will be recognized at an awards breakfast on Saturday.
As Okpex is an APS World Series of Philately show, the multi-frame grand award winner will be eligible to compete in the Champion of Champions exhibition at the APS Stamphow 2018 in Columbus, Ohio, Aug. 9-12.
The single-frame grand award winner will be eligible to compete at the single- frame Champion of Champions at Ameristamp Expo in Mesa, Ariz., in Feb. 15-17, 2019.
The Oklahoma Postal History Society and the Oklahoma Philatelic Society will meet at Okpex, as will a local chapter of the American Topical Association.
The American Association of Philatelic Exhibitors will host an open forum on exhibiting.
The Sheraton Hotel attached to the conference center is the show hotel and is offering a special rate of $99 per night. The show will host a hospitality suite at the hotel on Thursday and Friday nights.
For more information on Okpex, visit the show website.
