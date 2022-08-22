Milcopex stamp show Sept. 16-18 near Milwaukee, Wis.

Aug 25, 2022, 1 PM

The Milwaukee Philatelic Society will sponsor Wisconsin’s premier philatelic exhibition, Milcopex, Sept. 16-18 at the Brookfield Convention Center, 325 S. Moorland Road, in Brookfield, Wis., about 10 miles west of Milwaukee. This is a new location for the show.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Milcopex expects a bourse (sales area) of 21 dealers offering postage and revenue stamps, covers, postal history, stamp collecting supplies and philatelic literature.

There will also be an area to introduce stamp collecting to beginning collectors of all ages.

Milcopex is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately show and will include 136 frames of competitive exhibits.

The multiframe grand-award winner will qualify for the Champion of Champions competition at the Great American Stamp Show in Cleveland, Ohio, Aug. 10-13, 2023.

The exhibit winning the single-frame grand award will qualify for the single-frame Champion of Champions competition to take place Nov. 17-19, 2023, at Chicagopex near Chicago.

The Milcopex exhibition jury will be led by Ken Nilsestuen. Fellow judges are Dan Walker, Yavuz Corapcioglu, Rick Gibson and Van Siegling.

In addition to the host club, the Milwaukee Philatelic Society, groups attending Milcopex include the Wisconsin Federation of Stamp Clubs, Wisconsin Postal History Society, and American Topical Association Chapter 5.

Milcopex will present educational programming by collectors around the world through the online meeting platform Zoom. These programs will be available both at the show and virtually.

Colin Fraser will lead a discussion on the future of World Series of Philately shows, and the American Association of Philatelic Exhibitors will conduct a forum.

Several silent auctions, which are important sources of funding for Milcopex, will also be held.

More details about Milcopex 2022, including links to area hotels, are available on the show’s website.

