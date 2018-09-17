Postal Updates

Military museum reopens, honors heroes with postmark

May 1, 2021, 6 AM
A Nov. 10 postmark honors those who sacrificed their lives in World War I.

By Molly Goad

Soldiers Memorial Military Museum in downtown St. Louis, Mo., has issued a pictorial postmark honoring the armistice that ended World War I a century ago.

The postmark is dated Nov. 10 to coincide with the museum’s 35th annual Veterans Day celebration.

Soldiers Memorial Military Museum reopened Nov. 3 after two years of renovations. The 80-year-old art deco landmark received a much-needed face-lift to bring it up to today’s standards. Many new exhibits and features also were added, including “St. Louis in Service,” a long-term exhibit that covers military history from the American Revolution to today. The $30-million-dollar overhaul was funded by anonymous donors.

The postmark features a poppy, a flower that has been a symbol of WWI for close to a century, due in large part to the poem In Flanders Fields written in 1915 by Canadian physician Lt. Col. John McCrae.

 Connect with Linn’s Stamp News: 

    Sign up for our newsletter
    Like us on Facebook
   Follow us on Twitter

The poem describes a field of poppies growing in and around soldiers’ graves marked with crosses.

The museum offered a poppy project during the first week of its reopening, where museum visitors crafted poppies and wrote the name of a fallen St. Louisan on the stem. The poppies were carried by children and adults in the Veterans Day parade — 1,075 in total, one for each local service member who died in the war.

To obtain the postmark, address your request to:

SOLDIERS MEMORIAL MILITARY MUSEUM Station, Retail, 1720 Market, Room 2033, St. Louis, MO 63155-9998, Nov. 10.

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

Postal Updates

Sep 17, 2018, 10 AM

Florida postmark celebrates first responders

Postal Updates

Oct 5, 2018, 10 AM

Texas’ largest Spanish fort on postmark

Postal Updates

Oct 15, 2018, 8 AM

Parachuting postmark issued for West Virginia festival

Headlines