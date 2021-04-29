‘The Million Dollar Duck’ a hit at Slamdance Film Festival: Linns Buzz

Apr 29, 2021, 5 PM

Brian G. Davis (front row, right), director of “The Million Dollar Duck,” poses with wildlife artists and crew members at the world premiere of the documentary Jan. 24 at the Slamdance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

Artists and crew moments after the World Premiere

By Colin Sallee

1. Stamp film garners attention

The Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, takes place each January and is one of the country’s most coveted gatherings for independent film makers, movie buffs, and big-spending film studios.

The Slamdance Film Festival, which takes place in the same city at the same time, might not be as well-known in the general public, but stamp collectors will likely take note of it going forward.

That's because during its latest edition, a stamp-based film was showcased.

Directed by Brian Golden Davis, The Million Dollar Duck profiles the highly competitive Federal Duck Stamp Contest, the only juried art competition run by the U.S. government.

The contest is a national spectacle, and artists work tirelessly to create stamps to submit in the competition. The film follows five artists as they work toward being honored in the what many call the “Olympics of wildlife art.”

Read more about the movie on its official website.

The Slamdance exposure might have paid off. Rights to the documentary have been bought by Lionsgate and Discovery.

2. These timeless stamps are intriguing

The Italia al Lavoro series of pictorial definitives came upon the scene Oct. 20, 1950, as a series of 19 vertically formatted, monochrome pictorial definitives (Scott 549-567).

Fred Baumann tells the story of these timeless Italian stamps that honored ceaseless toil.



3. Week's Most Read

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn's Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

4. Connect with Linn's Stamp News:

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Keep up with us on Instagram

5. Hot topics

Check out three more interesting articles recently posted on Linns.com: