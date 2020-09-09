Minneapolis gets new post office following Floyd riots

Nov 18, 2020, 10 AM

The Minnehaha Station and Lake Street post offices in Minneapolis were set ablaze by rioters following the May 25 death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody. Photo of the Minnehaha post office courtesy of Evan Kalish, Postlandia.

By Bill McAllister, Washington Correspondent

Minneapolis, Minn., which lost two post offices in the rioting that followed George Floyd’s death May 25, got a full-service post office on Nov. 16.

The new facility, located at 10 W. Lake St., is a temporary post office that replaces the Minnehaha and Lake Street Station post offices that suffered what the United States Postal Service called “unrepairable damage” after they were set on fire during the protests in late May.

Minnesota media accounts said both post office buildings were a total loss. There were no injuries to postal employees in the two fires.

Some mail was destroyed, and mail deliveries to some parts of Minneapolis were interrupted, according to a postal official.

Linn’s reported the post office fires in the June 22 issue.

Floyd, a Black man suspected of passing a counterfeit $20 currency note, died May 25 in Minneapolis police custody. His death, which was recorded on cell phones, triggered rioting in Minneapolis and worldwide protests over the actions of the Minneapolis police.

A Postal Service news release said the agency is still looking for “more permanent options” for the two closed offices.

