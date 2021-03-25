Minnesota Stamp Expo July 16-18 near Minneapolis

Apr 7, 2021, 3 PM

By Linn’s Staff

The 2021 Minnesota Stamp Expo, an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately show, will be held July 16-18 in suburban Minneapolis at the Crystal Community Center, 4800 N. Douglas Drive, Crystal, Minn.

Show hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. t0 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The show will feature free parking and admission, a youth area, seminars and meetings, approximately 25 dealers and a United States Postal Service booth.

At present there are no COVID-19 restrictions on the number of attendees permitted at the show venue. The show will comply with all necessary guidelines and limitations in place at the time of the show, which may include mandatory mask-wearing and/or social distancing. See the show website for current information.

An application for the dealer bourse (sales area) is available on the show website. Dealer tables are available on a first come, first served basis. Contact Bill Norberg for more information at 763-544-4431, or email bnorberg@gvstamps.com.

Cachetmakers may purchase a table to sell their cacheted covers. Rates are $50 for Saturday, July 17, only or $100 for all three days of the show. Visit the show website for an application.

Up to 200 16-page exhibit frames are available at $10 per frame, with a $25 minimum per exhibit. Youth exhibits up to three frames are free and $5 per frame thereafter. The prospectus and entry form are available on the show website. Contact exhibits chairman Todd Ronnei at tronnei@gmail.com for more details. The entry deadline is June 1.

For additional questions about the show, contact show chairman Randy Smith at rasmary4@frontiernet.net.

