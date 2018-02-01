Mister Rogers and more to be taken off sale March 31

Mar 4, 2019, 11 AM

The 2017 Mississippi Statehood forever commemorative stamp is one of 11 United States stamp issues slated to be taken off sale at post offices, branches and other sales outlets on March 31.

In the Feb. 28 issue of its Postal Bulletin, the United States Postal Service announced several stamp issues that will be withdrawn from sale March 31.

The following issues are to be taken off sale at all post offices, stations, branches, postal stores, vending outlets and authorized philatelic centers and prepared for destruction, according to the Postal Service:

The War of 1812: Battle of New Orleans forever stamp (Scott 4952; issued Jan. 8, 2015), the Ferns forever coil of 3,000 with five designs (4973-4977; March 27, 2015), the U.S. Flag pane of 10 (5054a; Jan. 29, 2016), the Moon global forever stamp (5058; Feb. 22, 2016), the Love Skywriting forever stamp (5155; Jan. 7, 2017), the WPA Posters double-sided pane of 20 forever stamps in 10 designs (5180-5189; March 7, 2017), the Mississippi Statehood forever stamp (5190; March 31, 2017), the Andrew Wyeth pane of 12 forever stamps (5212; July 12, 2017), the $6.70 Byodo-In Temple and $24.70 Sleeping Bear Dunes stamps (5257 and 5258; both issued Jan. 21, 2018), and the Mister Rogers forever stamp (5275; March 23, 2018).

The Postal Bulletin announcement also advises USPS employees: “Do not permit sales of the stamp stock items, products, and their related vending and store-prepared stamp items listed in the table at retail counters and outlets after March 31, 2019.”

