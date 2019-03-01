US Stamps
Mister Rogers and more to be taken off sale: Week’s Most Read
By Linn’s staff
It's time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. Color changeling or genuine variety? A look at what an expertizer digs in to when trying to determine whether a color is genuine, a changeling or something else.
4. Italy's 1923 overprint definitives for Saseno: The set of eight stamps for use on the largest Albanian island forms a complete country collection.
3. U.N. Languages stamps revised; original print run destroyed: The United Nations Postal Administration's 18 World Languages stamps had to be revised after a few inaccuracies were discovered.
2. The innovation that changed U.S. stamps forever: Inside Linn’s: Also this week, Saudi Arabia’s Medina commemorative issue of 1925 and forming specialized collections with Luxembourg’s first issue.
1. Mister Rogers and more to be taken off sale March 31: Eleven United States stamp issues will be taken off sale at post offices, branches and other sales outlets on March 31.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction