Mister Rogers and more to be taken off sale: Week’s Most Read

Mar 8, 2019, 8 AM

The 2017 Mississippi Statehood forever commemorative stamp is one of 11 United States stamp issues slated to be taken off sale at post offices, branches and other sales outlets on March 31.

By Linn’s staff

It's time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Color changeling or genuine variety? A look at what an expertizer digs in to when trying to determine whether a color is genuine, a changeling or something else.

4. Italy's 1923 overprint definitives for Saseno: The set of eight stamps for use on the largest Albanian island forms a complete country collection.

3. U.N. Languages stamps revised; original print run destroyed: The United Nations Postal Administration's 18 World Languages stamps had to be revised after a few inaccuracies were discovered.

2. The innovation that changed U.S. stamps forever: Inside Linn’s: Also this week, Saudi Arabia’s Medina commemorative issue of 1925 and forming specialized collections with Luxembourg’s first issue.

1. Mister Rogers and more to be taken off sale March 31: Eleven United States stamp issues will be taken off sale at post offices, branches and other sales outlets on March 31.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter