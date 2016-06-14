MLB All-Star Game has a San Diego postmark you can request: Postmark Pursuit

May 3, 2021, 4 AM

A San Diego postmark for the July 12 All-Star Game has been granted a 30-day extension.

By Michael Baadke

Major League Baseball’s midseason classic, the All-Star Game, was played July 12 at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif. Collectors who couldn’t be on hand to catch a ball hit in the Home Run Derby will still be able to obtain a souvenir: a July 12 baseball postmark celebrating the event.

To obtain this postmark, which has been granted a 30-day extension, send your requests to:

ALL STAR Station 2016, Postmaster, 11251 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego, CA 92199-9996.

National Parks postmarks extended

A Postmark Pursuit column posted May 23 reported that 16 National Parks were celebrating with 16 similar postmarks, each showing a small moose above a circular marking.

All but one of the postmarks were dated June 2 (Woodstock, Vt., was dated June 4), but the Postal Service just granted a 30-day extension for anyone who would like to obtain any or all of the National Parks postmarks. The extension only goes until Aug. 1 (Aug. 3 for Woodstock), so consider this your last opportunity.

To request any or all of these postmarks, address your request beginning with your choice of the station names listed here, which appear on the 16 postmarks:

BERLIN, MD Station 21811

LOS ALAMOS, NM Station 87544

CARLSBAD, NM Station 88220

MEDORA, ND Station 58645

HOMESTEAD, FL Station 33034

GUSTAVUS, AK Station 99826

GRAND CANYON, AZ Station 86023

GULF BREEZE, FL Station 32563

MAKAWAO, HI Station 96768

WASHINGTON, DC Station 20019

SALT LAKE CITY, UT Station 84199

BAR HARBOR, ME Station 04609

SAN FRANCISCO, CA Station 94109

PARADISE, WA Station 98398

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, WY Station 82190

WOODSTOCK, VT Station 05091

Complete the address for your request with the following information, which is the same for all 16 National Parks postmarks:

National Parks, Cancellation Services, 8300 NE Underground Drive, Pillar 210, Kansas City, MO 64144-9998.

World Stamp Show-NY 2016 stamps extended

Eight postmarks celebrating designated days at World Stamp Show-NY 2016 have also been granted 30-day extensions. Here are the details:

THE WORLD OF STAMPS DAY WORLD STAMP SHOW-NY 2016 Station, Postmaster, NY/WSS 2016, 380 W. 33rd St., Special Events Room 4032, New York, NY 10199-9998, May 28. (Earth, circular marking within rectangle.)

LEARNING NEVER ENDS DAY WORLD STAMP SHOW-NY 2016 Station, Postmaster, NY/WSS 2016, 380 W. 33rd St., Special Events Room 4032, New York, NY 10199-9998, May 29. (Telescope, circular marking within rectangle.)

ARMED FORCES DAY WORLD STAMP SHOW-NY 2016 Station, Postmaster, NY/WSS 2016, 380 W. 33rd St., Special Events Room 4032, New York, NY 10199-9998, May 30. (Waving U.S. flag, circular marking within rectangle.)

SCIENCE MEETS STAMPS DAY WORLD STAMP SHOW-NY 2016 Station, Postmaster, NY/WSS 2016, 380 W. 33rd St., Special Events Room 4032, New York, NY 10199-9998, May 31. (Triangle superimposed over cloud, cell phone and computer; circular marking within rectangle.)

U.S. STAMP DAY WORLD STAMP SHOW-NY 2016 Station, Postmaster, NY/WSS 2016, 380 W. 33rd St., Special Events Room 4032, New York, NY 10199-9998, June 1. (Silhouette profile, circular marking within rectangle.)

BEAUTIFUL AMERICAS DAY AND UNITED NATIONS DAY WORLD STAMP SHOW-NY 2016 Station, Postmaster, NY/WSS 2016, 380 W. 33rd St., Special Events Room 4032, New York, NY 10199-9998, June 2. (Tree, circular marking within rectangle.)

CHILDREN OF THE WORLD DAY WORLD STAMP SHOW-NY 2016 Station, Postmaster, NY/WSS 2016, 380 W. 33rd St., Special Events Room 4032, New York, NY 10199-9998, June 3. (Four toy balloons, circular marking within rectangle.)

TOPICAL COLLECTING DAY WORLD STAMP SHOW-NY 2016 Station, Postmaster, NY/WSS 2016, 380 W. 33rd St., Special Events Room 4032, New York, NY 10199-9998, June 4. (Rectangles showing bird, football and flower; circular marking within rectangle.)

Instructions for requesting postmarks

Linn’s subscribers can see complete instructions for requesting postmarks here.