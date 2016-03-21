Monday Morning Brief | Canadian Photography stamps

Apr 29, 2021, 6 PM

Watch as Linn’s Stamp News managing editor Chad Snee discusses the latest stamps in Canada Post’s Canadian Photography series, including one showing a photographic portrait by Yousuf Karsh.Greetings fellow stamp enthusiasts! Welcome to the Monday Morning Brief for March 21.

Full Video Transcript:

Greetings fellow stamp enthusiasts! Welcome to the Monday Morning Brief for March 21.

Stamps are rightly considered windows on world. If there’s a subject that interests you, it’s highly likely that you’ll find at least one stamp devoted to it.

Among the more fascinating topical subjects to pursue is photography — specifically photographs portrayed on stamps. So you might want to keep an eye out for the next installment of Canada Post’s Canadian Photography series, which is to be issued April 13.

Five designs will be issued as nondenominated permanent stamps to pay Canada’s basic domestic letter rate, currently 85¢. Also included are a $1.20 stamp covering Canada’s letter rate to the United States, and a $2.50 stamp paying the international letter rate.

Grey Owl (Archibald Belaney, 1888-1938), shown on the $2.50 stamp, was one of the earliest and most memorable photographic portraits by Canada’s greatest photographer, Yousuf Karsh,” writes Fred Baumann in a story for Linn’s. Baumann explains that the picture “was taken in 1936 shortly after Karsh opened his own studio and just five years before his iconic portrait of Winston Churchill brought him global renown.”

As some collectors know, a tightly cropped version of Karsh’s famous Churchill picture is shown on a United States stamp issued in 1965, shortly after Churchill died.

To learn more about these attractive stamps, be sure to read Fred Baumann’s detailed and engaging report in its entirety.

Finally, World Stamp Show-New York 2016 will open its doors at the Javits Center in New York City in just about two months. Hundreds of dealers, dozens of societies, thousands of pages of exhibits, and more await you. This once-a-decade philatelic spectacle is not to be missed. Members of the Linn’s and Scott catalog editorial staffs will be at the show, and we encourage you to stop by booth number 951 and say hello. We look forward to meeting you.

For Linn’s Stamp News and the Scott catalogs, I’m Chad Snee. Have a great week enjoying our wonderful hobby. Cheers!