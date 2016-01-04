Monday Morning Brief | United States upcoming stamps

Jan 4, 2016, 3 AM

Watch as Linn’s Stamp News senior editor Marty Frankevicz reports on stamps that the United States Postal Service will issue this year.

Full Video Transcript:

Good morning and welcome to the Monday Morning Brief for January 4, 2016.

Happy New Year! On December 29, the U.S. Postal Service released information about most of the stamps they plan to issue for 2016.

January will be a busy month. Aside from the Quilled Paper Heart Love stamp and Botanical Art booklet stamps that had already been announced, there will be a new Forever-rate flag design, to be issued in booklets and coils, as well as a 10c Pear stamp. Additions to the American Landmarks series are forthcoming on the 17th. The first is a $6.45 Priority Mail stamp depicting La Cueva del Indio, a cave in Puerto Rico featuring petroglyphs. An envelope featuring this design will also be issued. And secondly, there’s the Priority Mail Express stamp featuring the Columbia River Gorge. That stamp will disgorge $22.95 from your wallet.

If you enjoy the night sky, 2016 is your year. The Moon will be featured on the next Global Forever stamp, another stamp scheduled for January. At the World Stamp Show in New York in May, a block of 8 stamps depicting the planets will be released, with two blocks to a pane. And to mark our latest space achievement, a pair of stamps will be put forth depicting the New Horizons spacecraft and Pluto, the ex-planet that it flew by — with two pairs to the pane. And later on in the year, the USPS will go where no previous issue has gone before, marking the 50th anniversary of the Star Trek television show with a block of four. What? No cute and adorable tribbles?

If you want cute and adorable, slated for the spring is the Legends of Hollywood stamp, depicting Shirley Temple as a child. And later in the year, five stamps depicting soda fountain favorites will be scooped out. If there was ever an issue that we are hoping for scratch-and-sniff, this is the one.

Of course, this list only touches the tip of the iceberg. The January 4 edition of Linn’s Stamp News gives a more complete list and will delve into more details on these stamps in the upcoming weeks.

For Scott Publishing and Linn’s Stamp News, I’m Marty Frankevicz. Enjoy your week in stamps.

.