Monday Morning Brief | Disney Villains to appear on U.S. stamps

May 2, 2021, 5 PM

The United States Postal Service revealed on June 21 that its next set of Disney stamps would feature 10 villains. The stamps are to be issued July 15. Linn’s senior editor Denise McCarty takes a look at the despicable Disney characters to be featured on these stamps and also discusses the history of Disney stamps.

Full Video Transcript:

Welcome to the Monday Morning Brief for June 26, 2017

Every good fairy tale has a hero and a villain, and it’s the Disney villains who will be featured on upcoming stamps from the United States Postal Service.

In a surprise announcement last week, the Postal Service reported that it would celebrate 10 classic Disney villains on forever stamps to be issued in a pane of 20 on July 15.

The issue includes royal villains, evil stepmothers, a conniving pirate, a dastardly sea witch, a jealous would-be boyfriend and a con man —actually a con fox, Honest John from Pinocchio — and then there is Cruella De Vil, perhaps the most evil of them all.

Not only did she want to make a coat out of the puppies’ fur in One Hundred and One Dalmatians, she also is the only one of these 10 Disney villains to make the American Film Institute’s list of 100 greatest heroes and villains of the movies.

Cruella placed 39th on the list, right above Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street.

The United States Postal Service has a long history of issuing Disney stamps, having released seven sets of stamps featuring Disney and Disney-Pixar characters since 2004.

Also, Snow White was included on a stamp honoring the decade of the 1930s in the Celebrate the Century series, and the U.S. issued the world's first Disney stamp in 1968 showing Walt Disney himself.

San Marino issued the second set of Disney stamps in 1970, and in 1979, several postal administrations represented by the philatelic agency Inter-Governmental Philatelic Corporation issued stamps picturing Disney characters for the International Year of the Child.

The following year, 1980, there were more Disney stamps, this time for Christmas. And these depicted scenes from some of Disney’s famous animated films.

They also brought the first appearances of some of the Disney villains on postage stamps, including Maleficent from the 1939 film Sleeping Beauty on a stamp from Antigua in the West Indies.

For Linn’s Stamp News and Scott catalogs, I’m Denise McCarty.

