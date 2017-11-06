Monday Morning Brief | Letters to Santa

May 2, 2021, 4 PM

Watch as Linn’s Stamp News editor-in-chief Jay Bigalke explains how one can write a note to Santa at the North Pole and receive a reply.

Full Video Transcript:

Good morning and welcome to the Monday Morning Brief for November 27. It’s that time a year again to sit down and write a letter to Santa at the North Pole.

The U.S. Postal Service provided some helpful tips for the process of getting a letter from Santa for your children, grandchildren, etc.:

Have the child write a letter to Santa and place it in an envelope addressed to: Santa Claus, North Pole.

Later, when alone, open the envelope and write a personalized response.

Insert the response letter into an envelope and address it to the child.

Add the return address: SANTA, NORTH POLE, to that envelope.

Affix first-class postage to the envelope.

Place the complete envelope into a larger envelope and address it to: North Pole Postmark, Postmaster, 4141 Postmark Drive, Anchorage, AK 99530-9998.

The post office applies a special North Pole cancellation to the envelope and sends it on its way. But you must act fast to get your envelope off to the Anchorage postmaster by Dec. 15.

And most importantly have fun with it!

For Linn’s Stamp News, I’m Jay Bigalke.