Greetings fellow stamp enthusiasts! Welcome to the Monday Morning Brief for July 11.

Many of our hobby’s societies and organizations bestow awards to recognize the significant contributions of their members.

This past week, the American Philatelic Society announced the winners of its prestigious John N. Luff awards. According to the APS, “the Luff awards were established in 1940 in memory of John N. Luff (1860-1938), the former APS president and Scott catalog editor who was considered the most prominent American philatelist of his era. The awards are given for meritorious contributions by living philatelists and are given annually at Stampshow.”

Three Luff awards are presented each year for exceptional contributions to philately, distinguished philatelic research, and outstanding service to the APS.

Cheryl Ganz, former chief curator of philately at the Smithsonian’s National Postal Museum and a current member of the Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee, is the 2016 recipient of the Luff award for exceptional contributions to philately.

“Her lifelong philatelic outreach at local, national, and international levels engages a vast spectrum of collectors from specialists to new audiences,” the APS said.

Robert Dalton Harris and Diane DeBlois, who have broken new ground in the study of postal history and mail systems, are the 2016 Luff award winners for distinguished philatelic research. The APS particularly acknowledged Harris and DeBlois for “their continuing efforts at promoting understanding of the historical and cross-disciplinary importance of objects through well-researched, readily accessible, writings.”

Dennis Gilson, who served as project manager for the Match Factory renovation project, is the 2016 Luff award winner for outstanding service to the APS. Retired since 2005, Gilson gives hundreds of hours of volunteer time to the APS in the areas of expertizing, teaching and scanning support for the society’s Internet Sales Unit.

The 2016 Luff awards will be presented Aug. 4 during the Tiffany Dinner at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Portland, Oregon, in conjunction with the APS Stampshow.

For Linn’s Stamp News and the Scott catalogs, I’m Chad Snee. Have a great week enjoying our wonderful hobby. Cheers!