Monday Morning Brief - May 25, 2015

Apr 29, 2021, 5 AM

Watch as Linn’s Stamp News editor Chad Snee discusses the strong results for high-end U.S. stamps in the Robert A. Siegel Auction Galleries’ auction of the Robert R. Hall collection and also mentions a new British stamp that features the U.S. Bill of Rights.

