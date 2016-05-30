Monday Morning Brief | New Pets Stamps

May 3, 2021, 2 AM

Watch as Linn’s Stamp News managing editor Chad Snee reports on the new United States Pets stamps to be issued Aug. 2 and invites collectors to visit World Stamp Show-NY 2016 in New York City before it closes on June 4.

Full Transcript:

Greetings fellow stamp enthusiasts! Welcome to the Monday Morning Brief for May 30, which also happens to be Memorial Day. We at Linn’s and Scott honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our country.

No doubt many of you, in addition to treasuring your stamps, also have a favorite pet. Perhaps you consider your critter to be a member of the family. If so, we have good news to report.

On August 2 in Las Vegas, Nevada, the U.S. Postal Service will issue 20 forever stamps featuring photographs of popular pets. Pictured are a puppy, betta fish, iguana, hamster, goldfish, kitten, rabbit, tortoise, guinea pig, parrot, corn snake, mouse, hermit crab, chinchilla, gerbil, gecko, cat, horse, parakeet and dog.

The stamps are to be issued in a double-sided pane of 20. According to the Postal Service, the Pets stamps first-day ceremony will be open to the public and will take place in association with a national trade show for pet retailers called SuperZoo.

You might recall that cats and dogs were featured on 10 stamps the Postal Service issued in 2010 to promote adopting shelter pets.

In other exciting news, the biggest philatelic event of the decade in the United States, World Stamp Show-New York 2016, opened its doors at the Javits Center in New York City to the stamp-hobby world this past Saturday, May 28.

A festive opening ceremony kicked off the proceedings, as hundreds of attendees jockeyed for position before swarming the expansive show floor to visit their favorite dealers, take in one of the exhibits, and catch up with friends old and new. If you haven’t made it to the show yet, there is still time to do so. World Stamp Show is open through Saturday, June 4. Hundreds of dealers, dozens of societies, thousands of pages of exhibits, and more await you. This incredible philatelic spectacle is not to be missed. Members of the Linn’s and Scott catalog editorial staffs are at the show, and we encourage you to stop by booth number 951 and say hello. We look forward to meeting you.

For Linn’s Stamp News and the Scott catalogs, I’m Chad Snee. Have a great week enjoying our wonderful hobby. Cheers!