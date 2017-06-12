Monday Morning Brief | Sneak-peek: 2018 Scott U.S. Specialized catalog

Apr 29, 2021, 10 PM

Curious about what’s in store for the 2018 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers? Linn’s Stamp News managing editor Chad Snee pulls the curtain back a wee bit to reveal some of the pleasant surprises that await within the pages of this much-anticipated volume to be published in October.

Full Video Transcript:

Greetings fellow stamp enthusiasts! Welcome to the Monday Morning Brief for July 24.

It’s hot and humid here in Sidney, Ohio, world capital of stamp publishing, and the Scott catalog editorial staff is breaking into a feverish sweat as deadlines begin to loom for the 2018 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers.

This much-anticipated volume will not hit the philatelic streets until early October. Nonetheless, the Scott editors, with lead consultant (and former Scott catalog editor) Jim Kloetzel at the helm, have been working very long hours for the past four months, gathering editorial and valuing input from a cadre of experienced collectors, dealers, and other specialists whose focus encompasses all aspects of U.S. stamps and postal history.

All suggestions for new editorial content must be carefully analyzed and weighed against the editors’ experience and judgment. In some cases, the decision to add new listings or change current content is a straightforward one. At other times, no clear path is evident.

When contemplating value changes, the editors rely on input from advisors, as well as myriad other sources, including auction realizations, dealer price lists, and tips from catalog users. All of this data must be viewed through the collective lens of the editors’ extensive understanding of market trends and developments.

As you can see, getting the U.S. Specialized catalog ready for publication each year is an operation involving numerous moving parts.

You’re probably wondering at this point: What’s in store for the 2018 edition?

Well, I don’t want to tip our hand too much at this point. Instead, let me leave you with a few teasers to ramp up your anticipation.

Not quite 5,400 value changes were made in the 2017 U.S. Specialized catalog. The total for the 2018 edition exceeds that number substantially. Yes, some values increased, and some decreased. That’s all I can say for now.

Do errors get your collector juices flowing? If so, you can look forward to more than two dozen new listings, many of which are tagging-omitted errors.

If you collect Canal Zone, we have a pleasant surprise in store, thanks to the dedicated efforts of the Canal Zone Study Group.

Collectors of computer-vended postage stamps will be pleased to see the addition of a handful of new listings in the section devoted to machine set-up and test labels. One of these new test labels pictures the festive open mailbox vignette of Scott CVP88, which was issued in late 2012 for the holiday mailing season.

I could go on, but that would spoil all the anticipation, wouldn’t it?

Are you attending the American Philatelic Society Stampshow in Richmond, Virginia, in a couple of weeks? If so, please introduce yourself, should the opportunity arise. I will be there Friday, August 4, through Sunday, August 6.

For Linn’s Stamp News and the Scott catalogs, I’m Chad Snee. Have a great week enjoying our wonderful hobby. Cheers!